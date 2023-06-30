Indian economy suffered a loss of $1.9 billion due to internet shutdowns

New Delhi: A report published by an agency revealed that Indian economy suffered a loss of $1.9 billion (nearly Rs. 15,590 crore) in the first half of 2023 due to internet shutdowns by law enforcement agencies. The shutdowns also led to a loss of nearly $118 million (nearly Rs. 968 crore) in foreign investment and triggered over 21,000 job losses. The global non-profit Internet Society revealed this in its report ‘Netloss’.

‘Governments often mistakenly believe that internet shutdowns will quell unrest, stop the spread of misinformation, or reduce harm from cybersecurity threats. But shutdowns are extremely disruptive to economic activity,’ the report said.

As per the report, India has a shutdown risk of 16% so far this year. This is one of the highest in the world as of 2023. The report claims that the shutdowns halt e-commerce, generate losses in time-sensitive transactions, increase unemployment, interrupt business-customer communications, and create financial and reputational risks for companies.