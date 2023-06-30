Iran to be formally approved as a member of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Friday that Iran will officially become a member of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which includes China, Russia, and Central Asian countries. Lavrov stated that Iran’s full membership will be approved at the upcoming meeting of heads of state on July 4, as he inaugurated an SCO center in Moscow.

In recent months, Iran has been actively engaging in diplomacy with both its allies and adversaries in an effort to reduce its isolation, improve its economy, and assert its strength. SCO membership has been in the pipeline for Iran, and the country is also eager to swiftly gain acceptance into another non-Western group called BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The SCO, headquartered in China, is a diplomatic organization comprising eight member states, including India and Pakistan. In addition to Iran, Kremlin ally Belarus has also applied for membership. Lavrov mentioned that the virtual summit scheduled for next week will initiate the procedure for Belarus’s membership to move forward.

By becoming a member of the SCO, Iran seeks to enhance its regional engagement and strengthen its ties with countries in Central Asia, China, and Russia. It is a strategic move for Iran to expand its diplomatic reach beyond its immediate neighborhood and align itself with influential regional players. The SCO provides a platform for member states to foster cooperation on various issues, including security, economics, and cultural exchange.

Iran’s inclusion in the SCO could potentially offer it greater leverage in regional affairs and provide an avenue to counterbalance Western influence. It reflects Iran’s pursuit of alternative partnerships amid strained relations with the United States and Europe due to disagreements over nuclear agreements and other geopolitical matters.

The upcoming SCO meeting will serve as a significant milestone for Iran, as its full membership approval will mark its formal integration into this influential regional organization.