Twitter’s appeal of Center’s account-blocking orders rejected by high court

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court rejected Twitter’s appeal against directives from the Centre to block specific social media accounts. The high court dismissed the plea from the microblogging platform and fined the business Rs 50 lakh.

Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, Twitter has contested the directives given to it by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) the previous year. Between February 2021 and February 2022, the Centre has asked Twitter to restrict 39 Uniform Resource Locators (URLs).

Twitter petitioned the Karnataka High Court in 2022 to contest the Center’s directive to remove information from its platform in accordance with the new Information Technology (IT) rules.

Twitter informed the high court during the 2022 plea proceedings that the Centre’s order to block an account must include a list of justifications. It also required that a standard be set up so that the order (given under section 69A of the IT Act, 2000) may be challenged if necessary.