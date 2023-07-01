Actor Dhanush shared the first look poster of Captain Miller

Dhanush revealed the first look poster for his forthcoming film “Captain Miller” with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran on Friday. Dhanush revealed the poster for the film on Twitter.

“First glimpse at ‘Captain Miller! Respect equals freedom,” he wrote next to the poster. According to media reports, the film is a period gangster drama set in the 1950s, written and directed by Matheswaran.

The film’s soundtrack was composed by GV Prakash, a well-known music director and singer. “Captain Miller” is presented by Sathya Jyothi Films’ T G Thyagarajan and produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush made his Hollywood debut with “The Grey Man” last year, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. In India, his most recent major film release was “Vaathi” in Tamil.