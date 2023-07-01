Around 2,500 devotees registered at on-the-spot ‘tatkal’ counters for Amarnath Yatra

Around 2,500 devotees, including seers, were registered for the Amarnath Yatra at on-the-spot ‘tatkal’ counters here in the last two days, officials said on Friday. The pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas is seeing a large influx of people from all over the country. Unregistered pilgrims are served by on-the-spot or tatkal registration stations, they claim.

According to a senior officer, over 2,500 unregistered devotees have been successfully registered for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra at these counters in the last two days. In addition to them, more than 3,500 pilgrims have arrived in the city to continue their trek to the Yatra’s twin base camps in the Kashmir valley, according to officials.

Long lines formed at the five tatkal counters located at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar, Geeta Bhawan, and Ram Mandir.Swami Sideshwar Mahara of Kashi, who has been visiting Amarnath for the past 12 years, stated, “I find solace in seeking Baba Bholanath’s blessings.” I shall continue to visit Amarnath every year until my death.”

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on Friday in Jammu, has a multi-tiered security structure. The first group of pilgrims will travel to Kashmir’s twin base camps before beginning their journey to the cave shrine at a height of 3,888 metres.