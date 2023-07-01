Eleven unexploded shells defused by the army’s bomb disposal squad in Ladakh

Officials stated on Saturday that the army’s bomb disposal squad defused 11 explosive shells in a frontline village in Ladakh’s Kargil district. According to reports, the ordnance was discovered during a sanitization campaign in the Kurbathang area by a team led by the Sappers of Forever in Operations division.

The operation was carried out in close collaboration with the Tehsildar of Kargil and the Sarpanch of Pashkum, and the unexploded ordnance was securely defused by the bomb disposal squad, according to officials. Earlier in April, the Sappers of Forever in Operations section removed seven bombs discovered near the new astro turf field after a 13-year-old kid was killed in a landmine explosion. In the same incident, two other youngsters were injured.

Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, Lt Governor of Ladakh, then assured the people that the strewn shells, which pose a threat to their life, would be gradually removed from Kargil villages. Mishra’s comments came after the public expressed concern about the existence of a high number of unexploded shells from the army firing range and the 1999 Kargil war in Kurbathang and other regions.

“The entire region will be disinfected. The Lt Governor told reporters at a Kargil hospital where he had gone to enquire about the status of two boys injured in the blast, “An operation will be launched immediately to look for the blinds and other dangerous ordnance, which will be cleared in a timely manner.”