Fujifilm launches Instax Square SQ40 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Leading camera brand, Fujifilm India has launched two new instant cameras in the market. The two new additions to the Instax series are called the Instax Square SQ40 (SQ40) instant camera and the new ‘Brown’ color variant of the Instax mini Evo. The Instax Square SQ40 is priced at Rs 16,999. The Brown color option for the Mini Evo will cost Rs 22,999.

The SQ40 comes with a 2-element lens with an f 65.75 mm aperture. This enables a shooting range of 0.3 meters and above. There is a film developing time of 90 seconds, with an auto ejection feature. he camera comes with 2 AAA batteries, a film counter, and a film pack confirmation window.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to hike two-wheeler prices by 1.5%

The SQ40 instant camera boasts a premium leather-like design. It feature ‘Automatic Exposure’. This feature ensures optimal exposure for each scene. The camera includes a Selfie Mode for capturing self-portraits and close-up shots.