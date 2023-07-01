IMD predicts normal rainfall in most part of India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal to above normal rainfall in most part of the country. The national weather agency said that monsoon is likely to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar. It also forecasts normal to above-normal minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during the period.

The weather agency further said that isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala during the next four days.

IMD also informed that July rains will help wipe out rainfall deficiencies witnessed in June. ‘The monthly rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106% of LPA) and most probably within the positive side of the normal,’ said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

In June, a total of 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall. Bihar and Kerala reported deficits at 69% and 60% below normal respectively.

The monsoon season is crucial for India’s economy. Monsoon provides around 70% of the necessary rainfall for the country.