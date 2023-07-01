Indian Railways reschedules this Jan Shatabdi Express: Details

Kolkata: The Indian Railways rescheduled the timing of 12021 Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express. The train is being maintained and operated by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. As per the new timing, the train will leave Howrah at 08:20 hrs instead of 06:20 hrs on 01.07.2023.

The train operates on all days of the week and halts at eight stations. These are – Kharagpur Junction, Ghatsila, Tatanagar Junction, Sini Junction, Chaibasa, Dangoaposi, Noamundi, and BaraJamda railway stations. It covers three states – West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express train covers a distance of 398 km in six hours and thirty minutes. This is the only train which connects the two cities.