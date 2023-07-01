Market capitalization of BSE-listed firms touch all-time high

Mumbai: The market capitalization of BSE-listed firms touched an all-time high on Friday. The market valuation crossed Rs 296.48 lakh crore on Friday. BSE Sensex has surged to its new lifetime high on Friday. Sensex surged 803.14 points or 1.26% to settle at its life time closing high of 64,718.56 points.

In three days, the BSE benchmark has surged 1,748.56 points or 2.77%. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 2,96,48,153.59 crore. In three days, investors wealth increased by Rs 5,80,740.05 crore. On June 21, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had hit an all-time high of Rs 2,94,36,594.50 crore.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries. The top losers were ICICI Bank and NTPC.