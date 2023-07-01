Recent study reveals that volcanic eruptions are becoming more frequent as a result of climate change

Recent research conducted by volcanologist Jonathan Fink and Associate Professor of Geography Idowu “Jola” Ajibade has revealed that climate change is leading to an increase in the frequency of volcanic eruptions. The study aimed to understand how climate change directly and indirectly affects volcanic activities and their future behavior.

Fink explained that the field of volcano science evolves gradually with technological advancements but can also experience sudden and significant changes in response to major eruptions. The study sought to assess how volcanic behavior may change over time due to the influence of climate change.

Various factors related to climate change, such as rising sea levels, melting glaciers, aquifer depletion, and mountain erosion, can impact the likelihood and frequency of volcanic eruptions, according to Fink. As the impact of climate change on society intensifies, there is growing interest in exploring “geoengineering” solutions, such as injecting aerosols into the stratosphere to cool the Earth’s surface.

The study also emphasized the increasing frequency and convergence of natural and human-induced disasters in the Pacific Northwest region of North America over the past two decades. This region is prone to volcanic eruptions, subduction zone earthquakes, wildfires, smoke events, tsunamis, landslides, floods, and heat domes. Fink warned that the likelihood of volcanic eruptions coinciding with climate-related storms, droughts, floods, and other disasters is on the rise, posing challenges for planning and responding to environmental crises.

In the context of climate change, volcanic eruptions are often discussed because they release carbon dioxide (CO2) and other gases into the atmosphere. Climate scientists study volcanic eruptions to gain insights into short periods of cooling in the Earth’s history. While super volcanoes like Yellowstone or Mount Toba produce the most significant eruptions, they occur very rarely, typically every 100,000 to 200,000 years or even longer, as stated by NASA.