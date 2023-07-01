Study: Elephant’s testicles may hold key to fight cancer and infertility in humans

Scientists have long been intrigued by the low occurrence of cancer in elephants and have been exploring whether this holds any lessons for combating cancer in humans. Recent findings suggest that the temperature of elephants’ testicles may hold the key to understanding this phenomenon.

Traditionally, it was believed that larger animals like elephants and whales would be more prone to cancer than humans due to their higher number of cells and increased potential for malfunctions. However, in 1977, Peto’s paradox emerged, revealing that these large animals actually have a lower risk of cancer. Elephants experience cancer-related deaths at a rate of 5 percent, compared to the 25 percent observed in humans.

According to a report in The Times, humans have one copy of the TP53 gene, known as the “guardian of the genome.” This gene produces a protein that plays a crucial role in suppressing cancer by repairing damaged DNA and eliminating irreparable cells. In contrast, elephants possess a remarkable 20 copies of this cancer-fighting gene, significantly enhancing their resistance to cancer.

One distinguishing factor between humans and elephants is that elephants have internal testicles, which expose them to higher temperatures than the ideal conditions required for sperm production. The increased heat poses a risk of DNA damage to the sperm.

Fritz Vollrath, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Oxford, suggests in a publication for the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution that elephants evolved to have multiple copies of the p53 gene to repair the DNA damage occurring in their sperm. The cancer-fighting mechanism, therefore, seems to be an evolutionary byproduct.

This research holds significant implications for cancer research and the study of male infertility in humans, particularly during a time when sperm count is declining. Vollrath believes that elephants provide a unique system for investigating the evolutionary development of robust defense mechanisms against DNA damage, offering valuable insights into our own battle against cancer.

In conclusion, elephants’ resistance to cancer appears to provide crucial insights into combating cancer and understanding male infertility in humans.