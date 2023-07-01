UP CM Yogi Adityanath handed over keys of houses to 76 beneficiaries

On Friday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over keys to 76 low-income group (LIG) beneficiaries in Prayagraj’s Lukarganj district under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban).

The mansions were constructed on land that had previously been in the “illegal” hands of dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. On April 15, Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at close range by three gunmen acting as journalists in Prayagraj.

In his address to the crowd, Yogi allegedly chastised previous regimes for supposedly patronising the mafia when it came to liberating the land from their illegal hold. “Six years ago, no one got a house through this scheme.” The impoverished did not receive housing since the state government did not consider them at the time. “The poor were forced to build huts everywhere,” he added. The CM stated that his administration had constructed houses at a cost of 6.6 crore. He claimed that 54 lakh impoverished people in the state have been assigned houses under PMAY in the last six years, and that another 10 lakh will be ready soon.