Israel approves the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets

The Israeli Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday (July 2) that Israel has given approval for the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets, valued at $3 billion. The deal involves acquiring an additional 25 aircraft from Lockheed Martin, which will bring the total number of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75. The ministry clarified that the financing for this deal will be covered by the defense aid package provided to Israel by the United States.

Israel holds the distinction of being the first country, other than the United States, to obtain the F-35. In May 2018, the chief of Israel’s air force proudly stated that Israel was the first nation to employ this aircraft in combat situations.

The F-35, also referred to as the Joint Strike Fighter, is known in Israel as “Adir,” which translates to “Mighty” in Hebrew.

In an additional development, Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney have reached an agreement to involve Israeli defense companies in the production of various components for these aircraft. This collaboration will provide opportunities for Israeli defense firms to contribute to the manufacturing process of the F-35.