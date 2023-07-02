OceanGate announces future expeditions days after Titan tragedy

OceanGate, the company responsible for the ill-fated Titan submersible that sank with five individuals on board, has announced new expedition dates on its website.

In a surprising move, the company has scheduled two expeditions for 2024. The first trip is planned for June 12 to June 20, while the second expedition will take place from June 21 to June 29, as stated on the website.

Each trip costs $250,000 per person and includes one submersible dive, private accommodations, training and expedition gear, as well as meals on board. The website highlights that Wi-Fi will be available on board, enabling participants to stay connected throughout the eight-day expedition.

The website showcases captivating images of the deep blue water and promises a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, exploring the Titanic wreckage located 3,800 meters below the surface of the Atlantic coast of Canada. However, it is specified that participants must be at least 17 years old.

The company’s announcement of future expeditions comes shortly after the US Navy confirmed that all five individuals on board the submersible, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, perished in an implosion. Law enforcement authorities are now determining whether a criminal investigation is warranted.

Superintendent Kent Osmond of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated, “Such an investigation will proceed only if our examination of the circumstances indicates that criminal, federal, or provincial laws may have possibly been violated.”

Earlier this week, reports emerged that OceanGate had indefinitely closed its headquarters in Everett, Washington State, with the leasing agent confirming the closure to the media.

Following the submersible’s implosion, a Florida couple who had filed a lawsuit against Stockton Rush and OceanGate seeking a refund of over $210,000 announced their decision to drop the legal action. The couple emphasized that “honor, respect, and dignity” were more important than money.

While adventure enthusiasts may still be interested in signing up for the deep-sea dive, it is highly unlikely that authorities will permit OceanGate to conduct another expedition without proper approvals.

In the aftermath of the incident, multiple reports indicated that the submersible was structurally unsound, with several safety issues being raised. Former employees accused the company of disregarding safety measures, which contributed to the catastrophic implosion.

In addition to Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman lost their lives in the accident.