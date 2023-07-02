Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that the country has killed at least 21,000 Wagner fighters

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, asserted that his country had eliminated over 21,000 Wagner fighters and injured an additional 80,000. However, Zelensky did not offer any evidence to support his claim.

Zelensky made this statement shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin faced a significant challenge to his authority when Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, initiated a rebellion against the military leadership in Moscow.

During a press conference with a Spanish media outlet, Zelensky mentioned that the private military company had suffered substantial losses, particularly in Eastern Ukraine. He described the Wagner fighters as predominantly individuals with criminal backgrounds who had been recruited and likened them to motivated members of the Russian army.

Zelensky believed that Prigozhin’s rebellion had severely impacted Russian military power on the battlefield, potentially benefiting Ukraine’s counteroffensive. He expressed the need to capitalize on this situation to drive the enemy out of Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky also claimed that Putin faced greater danger than himself, stating that while he faced threats only within Russia, the entire world harbored ill intentions towards Putin.

Furthermore, Zelensky expressed concerns about potentially losing bipartisan support from the United States and referred to troubling messages emanating from some Republicans. He emphasized the importance of maintaining bipartisan support for Ukraine’s cause.

On June 29, the Wagner mercenary group’s rebellion against Moscow’s military leadership lasted for just under 36 hours. The conflict concluded after a peace agreement brokered by Belarus, leading Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner, who was previously a chef for President Putin, to announce the withdrawal of his troops to their bases.

Following President Putin’s three options—signing contracts with the Russian defense ministry, returning to civilian life, or seeking exile in Belarus—Prigozhin and some of his forces arrived in Belarus.