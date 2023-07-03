1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton pays a heartwarming tribute to her late husband, Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slaton, star of the reality show “1000-Lb. Sisters,” is honoring her late husband, Caleb Willingham, with a touching tribute. Caleb passed away at an obesity clinic in Ohio at the age of 40, although the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

In a statement to People, Slaton confirmed her husband’s passing and expressed her devastation. She referred to Caleb as her best friend and someone she loved deeply. She also mentioned that Caleb had become her guardian angel, watching over her in her time of grief. Slaton and her family appreciate the sympathy they have received and request privacy during this difficult period.

Following the announcement, Tammy Slaton shared a heartwarming post on social media dedicated to her late husband. She uploaded a series of photos featuring them together and captioned it with words of love and remembrance. The pictures depict the couple happily posing, presumably taken during the Christmas holiday, with a Christmas tree and lights in the background.

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham first crossed paths in 2022 at a rehabilitation center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. They got engaged in October and tied the knot in November in a modest ceremony attended by close friends and family at the rehab center. However, in May, it was reported by The Sun that Tammy and Caleb had decided to end their marriage after just five months. Allegedly, Caleb struggled to adhere to his diet, which was a contributing factor to the separation.

An insider close to Tammy shared with The U.S. Sun that she is officially separated from Caleb, and she has her legal team prepared to file for divorce. This revelation suggests that the couple’s relationship had faced challenges related to Caleb’s difficulties in maintaining his dietary commitments.