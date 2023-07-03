Asian Games: Boxing Federation of India announces Indian team

Mumbai: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on July 2 announced a 13-member contingent for the 19th Asian Games. The Asiad will be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, and two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen will lead the Indian boxing squad.

2018 Asian Games and 2022 Commonwealth Games winner, Amit Panghal and reigning world and Commonwealth Games champion in the women’s 48kg, Nitu Ghanghas are not on the Indian boxing team.

The Indian boxing team for the Asian Games 2023 comprises 7 men and 6 women.

Indian squad for Asian Games:

Men: Deepak (51 Kg), Sachin (57 Kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 Kg), Nishant Dev (71 Kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 Kg), Sanjeet (92 Kg) and Narender (+92 Kg)

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 Kg), Preeti (54 Kg), Parveen (57 Kg), Jaismine (60 Kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 Kg)