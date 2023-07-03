BCCI announces Indian Women’s ODI and T20I squads for Bangladesh series

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian Women’s One Day International (ODI) and Twenty-20 International (T20I) squads for upcoming tour to Bangladesh. Indian women’s teams will play 3 ODI and 3 T20I against Bangladesh. The matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian squads in both formats. Smriti Mandhana named as the vice-captain. The tour will kick off with a 3-match T20I series and the first match will be played on July 9. The second and third matches will be played on July 11 and July 13 respectively. The 3-match ODI series will kick off on July 16. The second ODI will be played on July 19 and third ODI on 22nd of this month.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.