Customs seize cocaine worth Rs 12.98 at airport

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs seized cocaine worth Rs 12.98 crore weighing about 1.3 kilograms from a foreign national. The drug was concealed in a false cavity of a duffle bag. The passenger was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Earlier on June 27, Hyderabad Customs destroyed various Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances totally weighing around 8,946.263 kgs. 2655.942 Kgs of Cannabis(Ganja), 11 Kgs of Heroin, 409.39 Kgs of Alprazoalam and related materials, 142.932 Kgs of Ephedrine Hydrochloride and related materials, 74.92 Kgs of Ketamine Hydrochloride, 2.956 Kgs of Mephedrone, 53.983 Kgs of Methaqualone and 5595.14 Kgs of chemicals used for the clandestine manufacture of Ephedrine. The drugs were destroyed under the ‘Say no to drugs’ campaign.