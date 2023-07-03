Female wrestlers demand reforms following sexual harassment incident.

Indian women wrestlers and their families are advocating for crucial reforms in response to allegations of sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Singh is currently facing charges of sexual harassment and intimidation in a trial court. The delayed response to the accusations prompted outrage from top wrestlers, who threatened to throw their medals into the Ganges as a form of protest. Despite the troubling situation, the wrestlers and their families are determined not to let go of their dreams. They are focusing their efforts on the upcoming WFI elections in July to bring about reforms that would ensure the safety and well-being of the more than 53,000 young female wrestlers in the system.

Parents of the wrestlers are demanding the appointment of women at all levels of the training and administration of the wrestling federation, as well as other sporting bodies. They believe that a gender-balanced leadership is essential to creating a secure environment. The establishment of a dedicated group of guardians to accompany female contestants during events, such as training camps and international tournaments, is also being requested. The parents are committed to providing enhanced protection for their daughters, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance and the presence of responsible adults.

The absence of women administrators at senior levels in the federation has been acknowledged by officials of the Sports Authority of India and the WFI. The Sport and Rights Alliance, a global coalition advocating for human rights in sports, has called upon the International Olympic Committee to conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, India’s Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, has assured the public that all concerns raised by the female wrestlers will be addressed, promising a safe and protected environment.

However, within the state of Haryana, where numerous wrestling schools have produced some of India’s top female athletes, disappointment and concern prevail. The wrestlers express disbelief at the fact that top athletes were compelled to take to the streets in pursuit of justice. This situation has shed light on a disturbing aspect of the sports culture in the country, leaving the wrestlers feeling disheartened.

The resolve of these women wrestlers and their families to fight for reform serves as a testament to their determination and resilience. Despite the challenges they face, they refuse to let their dreams be shattered and remain hopeful for a future where their sport is safe and inclusive for all.