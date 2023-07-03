Man in Thrissur commits suicide after fatally slashing wife’s throat

In a tragic incident in Thrissur district, a 64-year-old man, identified as Babu from Kallur, died by suicide after slitting his wife’s throat. The horrifying act occurred in the early hours of Monday, as reported. Babu’s wife, Gracy, who is 58 years old, is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

According to sources, the incident unfolded around 2 am when Gracy was asleep and Babu took a machete to inflict the fatal injury on her throat. In immense pain, Gracy woke up and managed to find refuge at a neighbor’s house, where she sought help. The locals quickly responded and rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Babu took his own life by hanging himself when Gracy left the house out of fear, as per a source. The elderly couple, who have two children residing abroad, were reportedly experiencing family disputes, which may have contributed to the devastating act.

The community is left in shock and mourning over this heartbreaking incident, with neighbors and friends offering support and assistance to Gracy during this difficult time. Authorities are likely conducting an investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event and provide the necessary support to the affected family.