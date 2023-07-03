DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record highs

Jul 3, 2023, 04:22 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices ended at record highs for the third consecutive trading session. BSE Sensex settled at 65,205.05,  up 486.49 points or 0.75%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,322.50, up 133.50 points or 0.70%.

About 1910 shares advanced, 1688 shares declined, and 138 shares remained  unchanged. The top gainers in the market were Grasim Industries, ITC, BPCL, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance. The top losers included Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham 

The BSE Midcap index hit its record high of 28,938.71 before ending 0.30%t higher at 28,861.47. The BSE Smallcap index closed 0.56% up at 32,786.31. Among sectors metal, oil & gas, FMCG and PSU Bank up 1-3%, while Information Technology and Pharma indices down 0.5-1%.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE rose to Rs 298.2 lakh crore from  Rs 296.5 lakh crore in the previous session. Thus investors became richer by  Rs 1.7 lakh crore today.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 3, 2023, 04:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button