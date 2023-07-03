Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record highs

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices ended at record highs for the third consecutive trading session. BSE Sensex settled at 65,205.05, up 486.49 points or 0.75%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,322.50, up 133.50 points or 0.70%.

About 1910 shares advanced, 1688 shares declined, and 138 shares remained unchanged. The top gainers in the market were Grasim Industries, ITC, BPCL, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance. The top losers included Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The BSE Midcap index hit its record high of 28,938.71 before ending 0.30%t higher at 28,861.47. The BSE Smallcap index closed 0.56% up at 32,786.31. Among sectors metal, oil & gas, FMCG and PSU Bank up 1-3%, while Information Technology and Pharma indices down 0.5-1%.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE rose to Rs 298.2 lakh crore from Rs 296.5 lakh crore in the previous session. Thus investors became richer by Rs 1.7 lakh crore today.