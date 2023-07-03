Strained Kerala Church-BJP Friendship: Mananthavady Diocese Joins Manipur Protest

The friendship between the churches in Kerala and the BJP-led Centre continues to sour over the ongoing tension in Manipur, with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mananthavady joining the protest. Protest marches were carried out by members of the diocese, spanning districts in Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, and Nilgiri (Tamil Nadu).

Bishop Fr Jose Porunnedam urged believers to register their protest against the violence and the government’s failure to restore peace. Candlelight rallies and public meetings were held after Sunday mass, with participation from nuns, priests, and various church organizations.

Thalassery archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany criticized the Modi government for its handling of the situation. Prior to the violence, church leaders in Kerala faced criticism for their alleged closeness to the BJP government.

KCBC president Cardinal Cleemis was among the heads of churches who met with Prime Minister Modi in April.