Twitter removes more than 1.1 million Indian accounts

Mumbai: Popular micro-blogging website, Twitter removed more than 1.1 million accounts in India. The Elon Musk owned company informed that it had banned a record-breaking 1,132,228 accounts in India between April 26 and May 25.

Twitter also taken down 1,843 accounts for promoting terrorism on the platform. In this reporting period, Twitter received a total of 518 complaints from Indian users through its grievance redressal mechanisms. The majority of complaints from India pertained to abuse and harassment (264), followed by hateful conduct (84), sensitive adult content (67), and defamation (51).

Also Read; Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record highs

According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in March, higher than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month, and it received and complied with three orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee during March.