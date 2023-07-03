UK’s international trade minister Nigel Huddleston to visit Kolkata

Nigel Huddleston, the UK’s foreign trade minister, will begin a three-day tour to Kolkata and Dhaka on Monday to open up new chances for British companies to increase trade and gain business, according to a British statement.

He will launch a package of cooperation on electric transportation and green construction at a joint session with the West Bengal administration, according to the statement. According to the readout, the UK’s commerce with both countries increased by 50% with Bangladesh and by 45% with India last year.

“The United Kingdom has a strong and long-standing relationship with India and Bangladesh. Our commerce with both has increased dramatically in the last year, indicating that our collaborations are reaching new heights,” Huddleston added.

According to the press release, Huddleston will also open a centre in Kolkata to expand potential in the electronic vehicle sector by collaborating with Indian enterprises and academic and industrial institutions in the UK. India has set ambitious aims for increasing the use of electric vehicles (EVs), and the UK is well-positioned to help this goal through knowledge exchange, access to finance, and technology, according to the report. The minister will also unveil a new project in which the UK and the Government of West Bengal would collaborate on a pilot project to produce electric two-wheelers such as motorcycles or scooters.