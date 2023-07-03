WhatsApp bans more than 65 lakh accounts in India

Mumbai: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social media messaging platform, has banned more than 65 lakh accounts in India in May. These accounts were banned to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India.

The social media platform informed that between May 1 and May 31, 6,508,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 2,420,700 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users in the country. In April, WhatsApp had banned over 74 lakh bad accounts.

It banned more than 4.7 million lakh accounts in India in March. WhatsApp banned over 4.5 million accounts in February and 2.9 million accounts in January.

According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.