As women voice concerns over increase in LPG prices, BJP minister in Puducherry remains silent

Puducherry Sai J Saravana Kumar, a BJP minister, declined to comment when asked about the price increase for LPG cylinders when he was performing puja to begin work on a beautification project.

Saravana Kumar was shocked when female employees questioned why LPG cylinders were being sold for Rs 1,200 and encouraged him to lower the price. The minister had the option of replying, but he choose to carry on with his puja instead.

On Monday, personnel from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were brought in to desilt and deepen the Arachikuppam Canal and Manapattu Lake.

Sai J Saravana Kumar, the state’s BJP minister for consumer affairs and civil supplies under the NR Congress government, took part in the ceremony and officially welcomed the MNREGA women workers. He said that as part of MNREGA, PM Modi had guaranteed employment and enhanced pay by Rs 62.

He asked the women employees to brighten up and if they had any queries after they became silent.

Unexpectedly, women coworkers started interrogating him about why cooking gas cylinders were being sold for Rs 1,200 and urged him to lower the price.

Without allegedly reacting to them, Saravana Kumar carried on with the puja to begin the work.