Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to release later this month

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Oppenheimer, is set to release later this month, marking his first project in nearly twenty years that is not co-financed and distributed by Warner Bros. The movie stars Cillian Murphy in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American astrophysicist known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ for his involvement in the Manhattan Project. Based on Oppenheimer’s biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film boasts an impressive supporting cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh. The promotional material for the movie suggests a captivating cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact.

Aside from the marketing efforts and Nolan’s own endorsements, Oppenheimer has generated significant anticipation due to the director’s previous works. Nolan has consistently advocated for the theatrical experience and has crafted his films, whether visually or sonically, to be best enjoyed on the big screen. His decision to release Tenet in theaters during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic strained his relationship with Warner Bros., who reportedly wanted to delay the film. However, Universal granted Nolan $100 million to produce Oppenheimer, indicating that audiences can expect a remarkable cinematic spectacle.

Given that cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot Oppenheimer using IMAX cameras, it seems natural for fans of the director to seek out IMAX screenings. Nolan himself agrees with this sentiment. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, he stated that he believes IMAX 70mm is the optimal format for experiencing Oppenheimer. Unfortunately, IMAX screenings are exceptionally rare, with only 20 compatible screens in the United States and a sole screen in India. Nonetheless, Nolan assures viewers that the film will still look impressive regardless of the format, albeit not at its absolute best.

Oppenheimer is scheduled for release on July 21st.