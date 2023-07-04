Crime Branch orders probe into Idukki man’s false rape charge imprisonment claim

A probe has been initiated by the Crime Branch following a complaint from a 42-year-old man in Idukki. The man, Prajesh Vasu, alleges that he was falsely imprisoned for 45 days on charges of rape. According to Vasu, the complainant was coerced by her husband into filing a fabricated complaint against him.

The dispute arose when Vasu refused to perform a job for the complainant’s husband, who had a history of not paying him and offering illicitly brewed liquor instead. On April 17, a group of police officers surrounded Vasu’s house and took him into custody. Although the complainant initially admitted to being threatened by her husband, she later retracted her statement, leading to Vasu being charged with forcefully entering her house and raping her. Vasu claims that the police have yet to disclose the medical report. After his release from jail on May 31, Vasu approached the district police chief, who ordered a Crime Branch investigation.

Vasu has expressed his willingness to undergo a lie detector test to prove his innocence. The complainant and her husband have since relocated from the area, with their house remaining closed. The Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) assigned to the case has questioned several individuals in connection with Prajesh’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the community of Kanjikuzhi has formed an action council in support of Vasu, gathering 117 signatures on a petition demanding prompt clarity from the police regarding the matter.