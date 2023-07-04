Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolts Ladakh’s Kargil

Kargil: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh’s Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 7.38 am, was 401 kilometres north of Kargil, officials at the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake in the earthquake-prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 38.12 degrees and longitude of 76.82 degrees at a depth of 150 km, the seismology centre added. However, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.