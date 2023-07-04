India marching ahead in various fields, including technology and economy : PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India is making progress in many areas, including technology and the economy, even as spiritual places are reviving throughout the country. Modi stated in his virtual address at the inauguration of the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, that India accounts for 40% of total real-time internet transactions. He went on to say that India has the world’s third largest startup ecosystem and is competing with other countries in sectors such as digital technology and 5G technology.

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, which was funded by philanthropist Ryuko Hira, reflecting the vision of cultural interchange, spirituality, and global exchange. The new facility will accommodate conferences, seminars, and cultural events, as well as promote conversation and understanding among people from all walks of life. It also has meditation halls, tranquil grounds, and lodging amenities. Prasanthi Nilayam is Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s major ashram, located in the same area of Andhra Pradesh.