J’khand HC exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearing in Modi surname case

The High Court of Jharkhand granted an exemption to Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, from personally appearing in a Ranchi court regarding the Modi surname case. Justice SK Dwivedi further instructed that no coercive actions should be taken against Gandhi.

The Congress leader had approached the high court to challenge the order of the Ranchi MP-MLA court, which had mandated his physical presence in a defamation case. The case was filed by Pradeep Modi, who accused Gandhi of making the statement “why all thieves share the Modi surname” during an election rally in April 2019.

In a previous incident, the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail for the same remark on March 23. Consequently, he was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad in Kerala. However, he was granted bail by the Surat court, allowing him to contest the verdict.