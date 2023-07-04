Meta set to unveil Threads, a new Twitter-like app, soon.

Days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site, Meta Platforms is gearing up to launch a new microblogging app called Threads.

Threads, described as Instagram’s text-based conversation app, is slated for release on Thursday. This app will allow users to seamlessly follow the accounts they currently follow on the photo-sharing platform and retain the same username, as indicated in a listing on Apple’s App Store.

The decision to launch Threads comes shortly after Twitter unveiled a series of restrictions on its platform, including the requirement for users to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Musk’s recent announcements to address data scraping have sparked a strong backlash from Twitter users, and advertising experts have expressed concerns that it could undermine the authority of new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who assumed the role just last month.

As for a similar launch on the Google Play Store, Meta has yet to respond to a Reuters request for comment.