Meta to unveil new app that appears to mimic Twitter

Meta is preparing to launch a new software that appears to resemble Twitter, posing a direct challenge to Elon Musk’s social networking site. Threads, the software, was listed on Apple’s software Store, indicating that it might be available as early as Thursday. It is described as a “text-based conversation app” linked to Instagram, with the listing hinting at a Twitter-like microblogging experience.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” the website stated.

According to screenshots on the App Store page, Instagram users will be able to preserve their user names and follow the same profiles on the new app. Meta would not comment on the app. Twitter is already facing flak when Musk announced that the number of tweets that users can view each day has been reduced — limits that the billionaire Tesla CEO described as an attempt to prevent unauthorised scooping of potentially valuable data.

Musk’s feud with Meta Platforms may also cross over into real life. Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared to agree to a cage match face-off in an online exchange, though it’s unclear if they’ll actually make it to the ring.