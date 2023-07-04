Subway’s insensitive ‘Our subs don’t implode’ sign angers netizens

In Georgia, USA, a sandwich shop sign has caused controversy and upset. The sign was displayed outside a Subway franchise in the city of Rincon and had the text, “Our subs don’t implode.” This sign made a distasteful joke referencing the recent tragedy involving the Titan submersible, which resulted in the death of five people.

Upon noticing the sign, passers-by expressed their disgust and quickly condemned the insensitive remark.

Various individuals on social media platforms criticized the sign, with one Twitter user stating that it was not only distasteful but also sad, and urged the establishment to do better. Another person highlighted the disregard the sign showed for the pain that the families of the deceased must be experiencing and labeled it as disgusting. Someone else mentioned that it was too soon to make such a joke.

After receiving complaints, the sign has been removed, according to the report.

Subway’s head office, when approached by the media, attributed the sign to the franchise operator and assured the public that such incidents would not occur again. A brand spokesperson emphasized that they had been in contact with the franchise to address the matter and stated that this type of comment had no place in their business.

On June 18, 2023, the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate, embarked on an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic. The vessel carried five passengers: Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, a father and son motivated by their fascination with the Titanic; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a renowned French scientist and Titanic expert on his 38th dive to the wreckage; Hamish Harding, a British airline executive; and Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of OceanGate, who piloted the submersible.

Shortly after the descent began, contact with the submersible was lost, with the disconnection occurring approximately one hour and forty-five minutes into the dive, as reported by the United States Coast Guard. Four days later, the Coast Guard announced the discovery of debris from the Titan and confirmed that all passengers had perished in an implosion that would have instantly killed everyone on board.