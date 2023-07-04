Vadivelu’s ‘Maamannan’ performance hailed by fans, sparks calls for national award

Last week, the highly anticipated film ‘Maamannan’ received positive responses from audiences, featuring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Vadivelu, who made a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus, has captured the hearts of his fans, who now demand that he be honored with a national award for his remarkable performance in the Mari Selvaraj-directed movie.

In the film, Vadivelu portrays the character Maamannan, a Dalit MLA, and his portrayal has been nothing short of powerful. Known as one of Tamil cinema’s finest comedians, Vadivelu’s performance strikes a chord with viewers, shedding light on the prevailing discrimination faced by the marginalized sections of society.

Fahadh Faasil also deserves accolades for his role as Rathnavel, a character who exhibits disdain towards the lower caste.

Despite a drop in collections on July 3, the film managed to gross Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend and continues to fare well at the global box office. The makers are hopeful that the film will maintain its steady performance in the days to come.