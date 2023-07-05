At least 151 dead, 200 injured due to natural disasters in past three months in Afghanistan

Kabul: Taliban’s State Minister for Disaster Management has announced that at least 151 people have died and more than 200 others injured in different parts of the country due to natural disasters in the past three months, Khaama Press reported.

Spokesperson of the Taliban Ministry for Disaster Management Shafiullah Rahimi on Tuesday shared the latest figures with the local media. As a result of natural disasters in the past months, 151 people were killed, 255 others were injured, and 2,162 residential houses were destroyed in different parts of Afghanistan, according to Rahimi, as per Khaama Press.

Afghanistan is one of the countries seriously affected by climate change and is least prepared to counter the threats caused by climate change. Climate change and lack of responsible institutions are challenges adversely affecting the Afghan people’s lives.

According to the latest statistic released by the Taliban’s State Ministry for Disaster Management, over 3,299 livestock have died and more than 15,000 acres of agricultural land were also destroyed during the last three months, as per Khaama Press. The Taliban can’t do much to help people affected by the latest natural disasters including flash floods and heavy rains in diffident parts of the country.