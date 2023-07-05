Centre reviews the status of drought preparedness in Maharashtra

The Centre evaluated the level of drought preparedness and the progress of kharif sowing in Maharashtra on Tuesday, despite the state experiencing a 39% monsoon rainfall deficit so far. The review meeting was presided over by Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, and Sunil Chavan, Maharashtra Agriculture Commissioner. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Pune branch were also present.

“The rainfall deficit in the state stood at 39% as of today, and the monsoon is expected to pick up in the state during the month of July, according to IMD,” an official release said.

While rainfall in the Konkan region has been above average, it has been inadequate in other regions such as Marathwada, Vidharbha, and Madhya Maharashtra. As of July 3, over 20.60 lakh hectares of land have been seeded in the state, with growth projected to accelerate in the coming days. Soybean and cotton are the most important kharif crops, followed by pulses and rice.

The conference was organised at a critical point to address any possibility that may develop in the event of a drought-like condition in the state due to a lack of rainfall and to guarantee that all contingency measures are planned and implemented.