Court Clears Woman Falsely Accused in Drug Case, Quashes Charges

In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has dismissed the charges against Sheela Sunny, a beauty parlour owner from Chalakudy. The decision came after a chemical examination confirmed that the seized stamps in her possession did not contain the illegal drug LSD. Justice Kauser Edappagath, while considering Sheela’s plea, emphasized that the substance seized was scientifically proven to be non-illegal in a test conducted at the Regional Analytical Laboratory in Kakkanad.

Sheela, a resident of Kaliyankara House, Nayarangadi, endured 72 days of imprisonment after being arrested on February 27 by an Excise team claiming to have found 12 LSD stamps in her bag. Despite being denied bail by the lower courts, she finally secured release on May 10 through the intervention of the High Court.

The situation took an unexpected turn when the chemical examination results were revealed on May 12, indicating that the stamps tested negative for LSD. However, Sheela received a copy of the ‘LSD Test Negative’ report only a week ago, raising concerns about the Excise department’s failure to inform her promptly.

The report from the Kakkanad Laboratory was sent to both the Chalakudy Excise range officer and the Circle Officer on May 12. Shockingly, neither office informed Sheela of the test results, despite her having already endured 72 days in custody and being released on bail. This oversight by the Excise department has been deemed a “grave lapse” in their handling of the case.

Sheela Sunny can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the court’s verdict, which has cleared her name of the false drug charges.