IAEA chief confirms Fukushima nuclear plant water released is safe

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) attempted to alleviate concerns on Wednesday about the planned release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The IAEA, the UN nuclear energy watchdog, has approved the discharge of water from the plant, which is expected to take place over several decades. The IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, acknowledged that there are lingering concerns and addressed local residents and representatives at a meeting in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture.

Currently, approximately 1.33 million cubic meters of groundwater, rainwater, and cooling water have accumulated at the Fukushima nuclear plant site. The plant suffered meltdowns in several reactors following the 2011 tsunami, causing extensive damage. The operator, TEPCO, treats the water using its ALPS processing system to remove nearly all radioactive elements except tritium. The plan is to dilute the treated water before releasing it into the ocean.

The release of water is expected to commence this summer, but the plan is facing opposition from neighboring regions. China has been particularly vocal in condemning the plan, and local fishing communities are concerned that customers will avoid their catches. However, Grossi emphasized that the IAEA’s involvement is not to provide cover or support a flawed plan, stating that the planned release follows global standards and practices observed in many places worldwide.

Media reports suggest that residents are visibly angry about the situation. Tetsu Nozaki, chairman of the Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Co-operative Associations, argued that the Japanese government misrepresents local sentiment, which remains strongly opposed to the plan. Grossi acknowledged the emotional reaction and stated that the IAEA will establish a permanent office to review the release over the coming decades.

Grossi recognized that he does not possess a “magic wand” to address all concerns, but he assured the audience that the IAEA will remain involved until the water accumulated around the reactor has been safely discharged. The IAEA released a final report asserting that the water release would have a “negligible” impact on the environment. South Korea expressed respect for the findings, while China continued to criticize the plan, stating that the report does not prove the legitimacy of Japan’s ocean-dumping plan.