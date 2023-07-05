In Delhi, Andhra Chief Minister expected to meet with Amit Shah, PM Modi today

During his visit to Delhi today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss ongoing issues that affect the state, according to sources.

During his visit, Reddy is also anticipated to meet with Nirmala Sitharaman, the Minister of Finance. ‘The Chief Minister will be meeting the PM and HM to press for the unresolved and pending issues related to the state,’ the sources said.

N Chandrababu, the head of the Telugu Desam Party, met with Amit Shah and Nadda last month as well. The meeting’s official announcement and results, however, were not made.