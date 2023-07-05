Itel launches A60s in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Itel has launched its A60s in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of budget smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,499 . The handset is available in three colours — Shadow Black, Moonlit Violet, and Glacier Green. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 12 on Amazon and other retail outlets.

The new Itel A60s sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The handset comes preinstalled with Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a quad-core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Also Read: Emirates Draw: 18 people win all-expenses-paid international holidays

The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W standard charging. The Itel A60s features fingerprint and face unlock support for biometric unlocking. For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8-megapixel AI primary sensor.Connectivity options include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS.