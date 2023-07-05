Kamal Haasan announced his new film with director H Vinoth

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan revealed his next project alongside filmmaker H Vinoth, well known for “Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru” and “Valimai” on Tuesday. The actor turned to Twitter to announce his 233rd film.

“And so it begins…In a tweet, Haasan remarked, “#RKFI52 #KH233 #RISEtoRULE #HVinoth #Mahendran @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram.”

According to reports, the upcoming film is a political drama. It is produced by Haasan and R Mahendran under the brand of Raaj Kamal Films International. The legendary actor recently joined Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film “Project K,” which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.