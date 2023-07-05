Manipur schools resume for Classes 1, 8, first day attendance low

Schools in all of Manipur resumed on Wednesday after being closed for more than two months due to ethnic conflict. Students, parents, and guardians applauded the state government’s decision to continue classes, despite the fact that attendance at the majority of institutes was incredibly low on the first day.

For classes 1 through 8, the chief minister N Biren Singh had announced on Monday that courses would resume on July 5. The majority of the students PTI met with were thrilled to return to class.

Class 1 student Linthoi said, ‘I am very happy. Finally, after a two-month wait, I will be able to meet my friends and teachers. Moreover, I will learn new things.’

She said the shutting down of schools had made her life extremely idle and boring. She claimed that the closure of the schools had rendered her life extremely idle and boring.

Many students felt that even in tough situations, the state government should take steps to ensure that schools are open for at least a few hours each day. The father of a class 4 student, Bhabesh Sharma, hoped that everything would return to normal so that classes could continue.

‘I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Education is key and I sincerely hope that peace returns to the state,’ he said. However, he continued, “My main concern is still the safety of the students.”

The government’s decision to resume classes was praised by Laishram Ibochouba, the parent of a class 5 child. ‘I hope the government takes safety measures for students in case of any untoward incident,’ he said.

‘I am not scared to send my kids to school because the institute lies in the heart of Imphal. But it will be great if the government makes arrangements for safety of the students,’ he said.

RK Ranjita Devi, the headmistress of Wangkhei High School, applauded the government’s decision to resume courses. ‘With schools remaining closed since the first week of May, most of the students couldn’t concentrate in their studies and their minds remained diverted,’ Devi said.