Monsoon Special Snack – Crispy Egg Bajji

Egg bajji, also known as egg pakora, is a popular Indian snack that combines the goodness of boiled eggs with a flavorful chickpea flour batter. This delightful dish features hard-boiled eggs coated in a spiced batter and deep-fried to perfection. The result is a crispy and savory treat that can be enjoyed as a tea-time snack or a party appetizer. With this simple recipe, you can easily recreate the delectable egg bajji at home and impress your family and friends.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

– 4 hard-boiled eggs

– 1 cup chickpea flour (besan)

– 1/4 cup rice flour

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Water, as needed

– Oil, for deep frying

– Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish (optional)

– Lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions:

1. Start by preparing the batter. In a mixing bowl, combine chickpea flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well to ensure all the spices are evenly incorporated.

2. Gradually add water to the flour mixture while whisking continuously. Stir until you achieve a smooth and thick batter consistency. The batter should be thick enough to coat the eggs but still pourable.

3. Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai over medium heat. Make sure there is enough oil to fully immerse the eggs.

4. Meanwhile, carefully peel the hard-boiled eggs and make a few shallow slits on each egg using a knife. This will allow the batter to adhere better to the eggs.

5. Dip each egg into the prepared batter, ensuring it is evenly coated on all sides. Gently place the coated eggs into the hot oil. You can fry 2-3 eggs at a time, depending on the size of your pan.

6. Fry the eggs in the hot oil, turning them occasionally, until they turn golden brown and crispy. This should take about 3-4 minutes per batch. Adjust the heat as necessary to maintain a consistent temperature.

7. Once the egg bajjis are cooked, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. This will help absorb any excess oil.

8. Repeat the process with the remaining eggs until all are fried.

9. Serve the egg bajjis hot as a snack or appetizer. Optionally, garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added freshness. You can also serve them with a side of tangy tamarind chutney or spicy tomato ketchup. Lemon wedges are great for squeezing over the bajjis before enjoying them.

Enjoy the crispy and flavorful egg bajjis as a delicious accompaniment to your favorite hot beverage or as a tasty party treat!