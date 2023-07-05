Rupee falls 2 paise against USD

The rupee gave up early gains and fell by 10 paise to close at 82.01 against the US dollar on Tuesday, owing to bargain buying from oil importers and hedgers. However, a constructive tone in local markets, with benchmark indexes reaching new highs and solid foreign capital inflows, helped underpin the rupee at lower levels.

The local unit opened at 81.90 versus the dollar on the interbank foreign exchange and closed at 82.01, down 10 paise from its previous finish. Against the US dollar, the rupee reached a high of 81.87 and a low of 82.03. The rupee had finished at 81.91 versus the dollar on Monday.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies, increased 0.01 percent to 102.99. Brent crude futures rose 1.22 percent to USD 75.56 a barrel, the global oil benchmark. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 274.00 points or 0.42 percent higher at a life-time high of 65,479.05 points in the domestic equities market. The broader NSE Nifty rose 66.45 points, or 0.34 percent, to a new high of 19,389.00 points. According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers in the capital market on Tuesday, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,134.33 crore.