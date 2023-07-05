Speeding canter hits car on Delhi-Jaipur expressway, 4 dead, several injured

According to authorities, a speeding car hit a stopped car along the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Wednesday, killing four persons and injuring many more.

They said the incident happened on Tuesday while the car was parked on the side of the road to change a flat tyre.

According to the police, the victims were family members from Ghaziabad who were travelling to a temple in Bhiwadi. A woman and two children died at the spot, while another person died while receiving treatment at a hospital, they added.

They said that four additional people suffered injuries. Satakshi (30), Pari (2), Vidansh (3), and Prisha (2), all of the residents of Bhopura village in Ghaziabad, were named as the deceased.

After a post-mortem investigation, the bodies were given to the family members and a case was filed against the canter driver in accordance with the applicable legal provisions, according to police spokesperson Subhah Boken.