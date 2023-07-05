UAE approves first license for self-driving cars

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has approved first license for self-driving cars. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced this on his social media handle.

WeRide has been granted the licence. The company will test different types of self-driving vehicles in the country. WeRide is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with centres in Abu Dhabi, among other cities. It conducts autonomous driving research and operations in over 26 cities around the world.