Union minister says petrol can be sold at Rs 15 per litre: Know how

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that petrol can be sold in the country at Rs 15 per litre if an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is taken. The Union minister said this while addressing people at Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

‘Our government is of the mindset that the farmers become not only ‘annadata’ but also ‘urjadata’… All the vehicles will now run on ethanol produced by farmers. If an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of Rs 15 per litre and the people will be benefitted. The import is of Rs 16 Lakh Crores, this money will go to the homes of farmers instead,’ said the Union minister.

‘The turnover of the automobile industry is Rs 7.55 lakh crore, and four and a half crores have got jobs in the sector. This industry gives maximum GST to the government. We have decided that we will make this industry of Rs 15 lakh crore,’ added he.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nitin Gadkari marked the inauguration and commencement of construction for 11 national highway projects in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, with a combined worth of Rs 5600 crore. Among them, four national highway projects spanning 219 km and costing Rs 3,775 crore were officially inaugurated.